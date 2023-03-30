Video: Bryan Danielson turns heel on AEW Dynamite

Mar 30, 2023 - by James Walsh

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, The Blackpool Combat Club surrounded the ring to attack Kenny Omega following Omega’s victory over Jeff Cobb. Bryan Danielson made his first appearance since the Revolution PPV when he ran down to the ring to seemingly save Omega. However, Danielson turned heel by attacking Omega and joining in the beatdown with the BCC. Bryan yelled at Omega and said Omega is everything that is wrong with wrestling.

