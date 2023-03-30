Updates on Big E and Bandido

– Big E gives update on his recovery from injury:

“Still haven’t gotten the one-year check ups yet. We’re actually going to do that when we get back home after WrestleMania… Right now, the issue was, the thought was after three months I should be ready, but because of the nature of my fracture, I broke my C1 in two places, and it’s a Jefferson fracture. Sometimes, unfortunately with that injury, thankfully there’s no displacement, so we didn’t need to have surgery and all the bones were still in place to hopefully heal together properly” he said on Busted Open Radio.

– On the ROH media call, Tony Khan says he’s helping Bandido straighten out some Visa issues.

Promises Bandido will make a splash in both ROH and AEW moving forward.