Tony Khan promises another major announcement for April 5 Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan is back with his huge announcements as he promised on the ROH media call earlier today that there will be a big announcement that will generate a lot of talk on next week’s episode of Dynamite.

Khan has made a habit of promising huge announcements whenever Dynamite dips in the ratings the week before. His last big announcement was the reveal of the AEW reality show All Access which premiered on Wednesday following Dynamite.

Unfortunately, Khan does a lot of these and the major announcements rarely are major in the grand scheme of things.

There are no hints yet as to what the latest huge announcement will be.