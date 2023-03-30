Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings from 3/29

The 3/31 AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in St. Louis, after AEW Dynamite. Here are spoilers-

-Sammy Guevara defeated Konosuke Takeshita

-Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor defeated Brody King & Malakai Black by DQ when King put Taylor through a table. Orange Cassidy tried to make the save but Buddy Matthews stopped him

-Taya Valkyrie defeated Marina Shafir. Mark Sterling said he & Jade Cargill were suing Valkyrie, so he sent a woman to the ring with lawsuit papers but Taya laid her out

-Juice Robinson defeated Action Andretti. After the match, Ricky Starks stopped Robinson from attacking Andretti