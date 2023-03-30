Sabu comments on his in ring botches
In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Sabu said that many of his botches in his career were intentional to sell his gimmick of being crazy. Here are highlights:
On his in-ring style:
“I didn’t do anything in the ring that I didn’t practice. I wasn’t a crazy stuntman. I was a calculated wrestler, I would say. The trick was to make everybody think I’m crazy and I don’t know what I’m doing, but not the boss. So Vince [McMahon] and a few of the guys thought I was out of control which meant I did my job, but not really to them because they thought I was out of control but I wasn’t. But I never did any bump I didn’t already do in practice. Over and over.”
On using a chair to jump at opponents:
“That wasn’t spontaneous, just looked that way. I practiced that for months before I did it, I had the confidence to realize I could stand on the rope without falling.”