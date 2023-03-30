Record number of sponsorship revenue for WrestleMania 39

Speaking to the Associated Press, WWE Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales and Partnerships Craig Stimmel said that WrestleMania 39 has attracted a record number of sponsorship revenue and has doubled to more than $20 million.

This figure represents a new all-time high for any WWE event in its history.

Stimmel said WWE will be incorporating brands into WrestleMania 39 in a variety of ways, including a match sponsorship, a “blurring of the fourth wall,” and an augmented reality experience.

“We try to find the perfect marriage of brand and story,” Stimmel noted, adding that they go all out for WrestleMania since this is WWE’s version of the Super Bowl.

Marketing experts lauded WWE for their impressive reach and ability to connect with their worldwide audience of all ages. WWE’s massive presence on social media also did not go unnoticed, with the company surpassing 16 billion social video views in the final three months of 2022 along with their 94 million YouTube subscribers and 20 million followers on TikTok.

WWE had more than 7.5 billion digital and social media views in January and February of this year, up 15% from the same time frame a year ago.