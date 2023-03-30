Matt Riddle/WWE note

A new report from PWInsider notes that Matt Riddle’s WWE return is a “developing story,” but multiple sources have said that there’s been a creative pitch for his return.

As of earlier this evening, Riddle was not in town for WrestleMania 39, but that does not mean he won’t be brought in later this weekend or at the post-WrestleMania RAW on Monday. The current plan is for Riddle to remain on the red brand. This new report is interesting because according to the same source, there had been no talk of Riddle’s return as of just a few days ago.

Riddle has been away from WWE since the December 5 RAW, where he was temporarily written out of the storylines with an attack from Solo Sikoa. It was reported that Riddle was suspended for failing a second WWE Wellness Policy drug test, and it was later reported that he entered rehab.