Matches confirmed for WrestleMania Hollywood Night One & Two

The full line-ups for Night 1 and Night 2 of WWE’s WrestleMania 39 were revealed on ESPN’s First Take this morning.

WWE previously mentioned on RAW that John Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory would kick off WrestleMania 39 on Night 1, indicating that this could be the opening match, but on ESPN today it was said that Night 1 will be “headlined” by Cena vs. Theory. Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was listed after Cena vs. Theory. It was also confirmed that Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline Night 2. Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was also confirmed for Night 2.

It should be noted that Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley was not listed. Wyatt is still sidelined, while Lashley was announced for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday’s go-home SmackDown.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place coming Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It wasn’t clear if these will be the match orders, but below are the full Night 1 and Night 2 line-ups in the order that the matches were listed by ESPN, along with graphics for Night 1 and Night 2:

Host: The Miz

Live DJ: DJ Valentino Khan (Night 1 and Night 2)

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES FOR NIGHT 1:

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

CONFIRMED MATCHES FOR NIGHT 2:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Night 2 Main Event.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Hell In a Cell

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Brood Edge.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville