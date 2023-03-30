Kayla Braxton to host this year’s WWE HOF ceremony
In a post on Instagram, Kayla Braxton confirmed that she will be the host of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. She previously co-hosted with Jerry Lawler and Corey Graves in 2021, then with Graves last year. She also teased that a new announcement will be made on today’s episode of The Bump.
She wrote:
“So so honored to once again be a host of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, taking place this Friday night in Los Angeles … but it gets even sweeter because tomorrow on @wwethebump , we’ve got a very special HOF announcement you’re NOT gonna wanna miss. See you at 1pm EST on @peacock and all our digital platforms.”
Kayla Braxton just announced on The Bump that late referee Tim White will be receiving this year's Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame this Friday. A well-deserved honor!
— Jason Solomon (@solomonster) March 29, 2023