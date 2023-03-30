Kayla Braxton to host this year’s WWE HOF ceremony

In a post on Instagram, Kayla Braxton confirmed that she will be the host of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. She previously co-hosted with Jerry Lawler and Corey Graves in 2021, then with Graves last year. She also teased that a new announcement will be made on today’s episode of The Bump.

She wrote:

“So so honored to once again be a host of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, taking place this Friday night in Los Angeles … but it gets even sweeter because tomorrow on @wwethebump , we’ve got a very special HOF announcement you’re NOT gonna wanna miss. See you at 1pm EST on @peacock and all our digital platforms.”