John Cena to be featured in a golf video game

– John Cena (Golf Edition) is coming to a console near you.

Did you see him? You'll soon be able to play as the one and only JOHNNNN CENAAAA in #PGATOUR2K23! Coming April 7 👋 @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/60aukOmg2e — #PGATOUR2K23 (@PGATOUR2K) March 30, 2023

As first announced by a press release from 2K, Cena is set to be featured as a playable golfer in the PGA Tour 2K23 video game, available on Friday, April 7.