John Cena to be featured in a golf video game

Mar 30, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @PGATOUR2K

John Cena (Golf Edition) is coming to a console near you.

As first announced by a press release from 2K, Cena is set to be featured as a playable golfer in the PGA Tour 2K23 video game, available on Friday, April 7.

