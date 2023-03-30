Jake Roberts feels strongly about Rick Martel and the WWE hall of fame

During a recent edition of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed how his WrestleMania VII opponent, The Model Rick Martel, has not yet been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Roberts said on Martel, (via WrestlingInc.com), “I have no idea [why Rick Martel is not in the WWE Hall of Fame], that’s just a crying shame. Probably because he wouldn’t come down [from Canada] to do it.”

Rick Martel had a fairly lengthy run in WWE, from 1986 to 1995. He became a WWE Tag Team Champion multiple times with Tony Garea and WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana.