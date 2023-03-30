How CBD Can Help You Bounce Back from Injury Faster

As athletes push their bodies to the limit and strive for peak performance, many are turning to CBD (cannabidiol) as a possible pain and injury management solution. Not only is it non-addictive, but research shows that taking CBD can reduce inflammation, promote relaxation and improve overall healing rates after an injury. With more professional athletes incorporating CBD into their training regimen, let’s take a closer look at how this natural remedy works and what other benefits it has to offer.

What Are the Potential Benefits of CBD for Athletes?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the many cannabinoids found in hemp and cannabis plants. Unlike its psychoactive cousin tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not produce a “high” feeling or any type of intoxication. It has been studied extensively for its medical and therapeutic potential, which is incorporated in various CBD-infused products such as tinctures, oils, lotions, and salves.

Some CBD products also contain weed terpenes, which also helps to boost the effectiveness of CBD. As such, it has become increasingly popular among professional athletes as a way to manage pain and injuries without having to rely on addictive medications or opioids.

When it comes to athlete performance, CBD may offer some unique benefits including:

• Reduced inflammation: Studies suggest that CBD has anti-inflammatory properties which can help reduce the redness, swelling, and pain associated with muscle pain and injury.

• Improved focus: Taking CBD can help athletes stay focused and motivated, even during long workouts.

• More energy: Some people find that taking CBD helps them feel more energized for physical activity.

• Better sleep: While CBD won’t make you sleepy, it may aid in getting more restful and deeper sleep, which is important for muscle recovery and overall performance.

• Anxiety relief: As competition can often make athletes feel anxious, CBD may help by promoting relaxation and calming the jitters.

How CBD Works for Muscle and Injury Recovery

CBD works by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which regulates many vital bodily functions such as sleep, appetite, and pain perception. When CBD is ingested or applied topically, it interacts with cannabinoid receptors in the body to reduce inflammation and promote relaxation. This decreased inflammation helps to reduce pain levels while promoting faster recovery times from injuries. It also helps to reduce stress and anxiety which can be beneficial for athletes who push their bodies hard during training or competition.

Professional Athletes Who Are Using CBD To Manage Pain and Injury Recovery

Many professional athletes have already incorporated CBD into their training regimen, including NFL players, UFC fighters, and Olympic gold medalists. For example, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has admitted to using CBD to manage the pain from his injuries and prevent inflammation. In addition, several athletes have created their own CBD brands specifically for athletes, such as former NFL player Terrell Davis’ line of CBD products designed to support joint health and recovery.

Retired NBA star, Dwyane Wade, also launched a wellness brand offering CBD-infused products. Mike Tyson is a professional boxer and cannabis entrepreneur whose company offers various hemp/CBD products. Even retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has endorsed multiple CBD brands for athletes.

Is it legal for athletes to use CBD in their training regimen?

It depends. CBD’s legality varies from state to state. Under the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp-derived CBD products with a THC content of 0.3% or less are legal at the federal level in all 50 states. However, many professional sports leagues still ban the use of CBD and athletes can be subject to fines and suspensions for testing positive for it. It is important to check with your state laws and the relevant sports league before taking CBD in any form.

Here are some of the sports league that bans CBD and their corresponding penalties:

1. National Football League (NFL): Players who test positive for CBD can be fined and suspended for up to 4 games.

2. Major League Baseball (MLB): Players are banned from using CBD and face a minimum 25-game suspension if tested positive

3. National Basketball Association (NBA): Players are not allowed to use cannabis products during the season, with first-time offenders being subject to a $25,000 fine.

4. International Olympic Committee: Strict rules prohibit athletes from using any form of marijuana or cannabis products while competing in international events such as the Olympics or Paralympics Games

5. World Anti-Doping Agency: Athletes participating in sports competitions governed by this body must abide by their drug policies which state that “Cannabis is prohibited in competition.”

Potential Side Effects of Taking CBD

While CBD is generally considered safe to use, there are some potential side effects that you should be aware of when taking it. These include changes in appetite, nausea, fatigue, dry mouth, and dizziness. It is also important to note that CBD can interact with certain medications, so it’s best to consult with a doctor before taking it if you are on any medication.

Other Potential Benefits of Using CBD for Athletes

In addition to helping reduce inflammation and promote relaxation, there are several other potential benefits of using CBD for athletes. These include improved focus, increased energy levels, and better sleep quality. Many athletes have reported that taking CBD helps them stay focused during training or competition, as well as gives them an extra boost of energy when they need it most. It can also help to improve overall sleep quality by helping the body relax and prepare for the day ahead.

How Can Athletes Benefit From Incorporating CBD Into Their Routine?

CBD has become increasingly popular among professional athletes for its ability to reduce inflammation, promote relaxation, and improve overall healing rates after an injury. It may also offer other benefits such as improved focus, increased energy levels, and better sleep quality.

While it is legal in most states at the federal level, professional sports leagues may still ban its use and it can interact with some medications. Ultimately, athletes should consult with their doctor before taking CBD to make sure that it is safe for them to do so. For athletes looking for a natural alternative to traditional pain relief medications, CBD may be worth exploring as an option.