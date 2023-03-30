Britt Baker comments on her nagging back injury, Jamie Hayter

Britt Baker is currently dealing with a back injury and she says the problem is only getting worse.

On last night’s premiere episode of AEW All Access, Baker is shown getting treatment for the injury in the lead-up to Full Gear. Months later, Baker tells Comicbook.com that not only is she still dealing with the issue, it has now spread to her neck.

– Baker on her back problems:

“Unfortunately it’s getting worse, Now it’s like a neck and a back problem. But it’s manageable. I’m tough, so I’ll always find ways to work. My championship reign was with a broken wrist. So I’ll figure it out one way or another. You’ve got to work your way around it, sometimes maybe trick your body into thinking, ‘Eh, it doesn’t really hurt that bad.”

– Baker also commented:



“Jamie Hayter is my girl. She has the [ AEW Women’s]championship title. I am not interested in stripping that off her because this is her time. I want to face everybody because I think our women’s division is on the way to being one of the best in the world. Bring them on. Bring them all on.”