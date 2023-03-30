AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 833,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 12.68% from the last week’s episode, which drew 954,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 15.15% from last week’s 0.33 rating. This week’s 0.28 key demographic rating represents 365,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 15.89% from last week’s 434,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.28 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #4 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #35 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #29 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the second-lowest total audience of the year so far, tied with one other episode, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 12.68% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 15.15% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 14.91% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 26.31% from the previous year.

The NBA game between the Suns and the Timberwolves on ESPN at 10:12pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.49 rating, also drawing 1.461 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.175 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating for the #8 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.844 million viewers, also drawing a 0.58 key demo rating. Survivor on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.76 rating, also drawing 5.248 million viewers.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho, Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy, Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Blackpool Combat Club, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending against The Butcher, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defending against Jeff Cobb, plus Adam Cole returning vs. Daniel Garcia, which was the main event.