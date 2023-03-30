AEW All Access premiere rating/viewership

Wednesday’s one-hour season premiere of AEW All Access drew 328,000 viewers on TBS, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 55.55% from the 738,000 viewers that the one-hour All Access sneak peek drew last Saturday with a strong lead-in from a primetime NCAA basketball game on TBS.

The All Access season premiere drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 54.16% from Saturday’s 0.24 key demo rating for the special sneak peek airing.

All Access ranked #30 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. All Access ranked #93 in viewership for the night on cable this week.

To compare, Power Slap previously aired in the same timeslot on TBS and averaged 297,000 viewers with a 0.09 key demo rating, according to Wrestlenomics. Power Slap’s best rating came on January 25, and that was 413,000 viewers with a 0.13 key demo rating.