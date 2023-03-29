WrestleMania notes

There’s been a lot of speculation on the WrestleMania 39 card as this time last year WWE had already announced some of the specific matches for Night 1 and Night 2. Now PWInsider reports that WWE is preparing an announcement that will feature the official run-down of line-ups for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

The announcement is expected to be issued in the next day or so, perhaps as soon as today. WWE is not planning to keep the cards a mystery in advance. It’s been confirmed that John Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will open Night 1, while Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins will also take place on Saturday night. Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is official for Night 2 as the main event.

WWE is currently planning a two-hour Kickoff pre-show for both nights of WrestleMania 39. There’s no word yet on matches for those pre-shows, which will air on Peacock, the WWE Network, and all WWE digital/social platforms.

WWE also has plans for post-show press conferences to be held on both nights of WrestleMania 39. It wasn’t clear if WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be appearing, but it’s likely.