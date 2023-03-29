Unexpected Places the WWE Licence Shows Up

While everyone loves the characters, stories, and epic moments in pro wrestling, even the most ardent fan would be hard-pressed to deny that licensing and merchandise are a major part of the industry, especially with the giants of WWE. Over the years we’ve seen countless items with those three letters printed across them, and many of them, such as toys, t-shirts, and collectibles are to be expected.

The thing is, though, the world of officially licensed products goes to much more unusual places at times, and the WWE is the home of many of them. Here are some of our most interesting examples out there.

The Merch

While the merchandise available from the WWE is much more along standard lines these days, the Attitude era was a wild place. The organization got caught up in the wave of odd products that so many other big brands did in the late 90s and early 00s, and some of the results are incredible pieces of history.

Notable entries include official WWE Beanie Babies, high-quality porcelain dolls, plus sets of gnomes and even rings with molded recreations of the stars’ faces, including Hornswoggle for some reason. Our pick for the most bizarre WWE product has to be the WWE talking soap, featuring The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. There’s no telling if anyone actually bought these, and it’s a curious choice considering neither star was famous for being ‘squeaky clean’ at the time.

The Media

There is a storied history of WWE wrestling games going all the way back to the 80s with WrestleMania on the NES. In one way or another, there has been an official wrestling title released almost every single year for the last 30 years, and it isn’t just in general video games either.

Given the popularity of both industries, it was inevitable that there was going to be a WWE tie-in with casino games. Casino game providers have recently been working with the license and there has been a steady stream of slot releases, both online and in brick-and-mortar casinos.

What was less expected was a certain game known as WWE Crush Hour, which, as the name slightly suggests, is actually a racing game. There is nothing quite as fascinating to watch as Vince McMahon racing around the track while being chased down by Brock Lesnar in an armored car or Rikishi in a steamroller.

The Food

To finish off, we wanted to discuss the wide world of edible wrestling products, and while WWE chocolate bars and ice creams are fairly normal fare, we wanted to highlight something truly unique. While it isn’t strictly a WWE product, Chris Jericho’s foray into sparkling wine with ‘A Little Bit Of The Bubbly’ is about as unique as wrestling foodstuffs get. It has some surprisingly solid reviews as well, so it’s hard to fault the star for turning the meme into a business success story.

There are plenty more items that we simply didn’t have space to include here, and while the current line up of merch and tie-in products looks set to be more standard fare, we can’t imagine anyone complaining if some of the more creative items made a comeback.