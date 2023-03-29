“Superstar” Billy Graham update

Billy Graham’s Facebook page posted:

Hi friends and fans of the superstar. I am going to post an update I just received from Billy’s wife Valerie below. Billy is in the fight of his life now. Between the hospital, and the rehab facilities, he has been away from home for three months now. Very heart-wrenching to hear what they are going through. If anyone can find in their heart to pray, and donate to his gofundme, it would be tremendously appreciated. God Bless, and thanks. Mike – admin

https://www.gofundme.com/…/superstar-billy-grahams…

“Things are horribly difficult. Wayne is struggling and still not home. I was in the ER this weekend still testing positive for covid….shortness of breath….severe coughing….said it’s inflammation and bronchitis from covid….this is horrible and going through it alone is getting harder every day. I just had a call from the nursing facility and Wayne has refused all of his meds today….he’s dealing with a lot of confusion and depression. He’s still 100% deaf and has now lost 65 pounds….It’s breaking my heart not being able to see him. This Friday will be 12 weeks since he’s been home.

And now on top of everything else I have to figure out how to come up with his medicare copay….the nursing facility called this morning to tell me he’s reached the cap so now back to paying $200 a day out of pocket. I have no idea where that money will come from.

Can get very overwhelming but I know the Lord is with us and He will provide. Thank you for your constant prayers. ”