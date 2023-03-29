New match announced for ROH Supercard of Honor

Mar 29, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Kahn has made it official. The former ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia has challenged wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, and NJPW’s Ace has accepted the sports entertainer’s challenge for this Friday at ROH Supercard of Honor…

