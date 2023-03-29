New match announced for ROH Supercard of Honor
Tony Kahn has made it official. The former ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia has challenged wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, and NJPW’s Ace has accepted the sports entertainer’s challenge for this Friday at ROH Supercard of Honor…
This Friday, 3/31
ROH Supercard of Honor
Los Angeles CA@tanahashi1_100 vs @GarciaWrestling
The former ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia has challenged wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, and NJPW's Ace has accepted the sports entertainer's challenge for THIS Friday at Supercard! pic.twitter.com/WbZq57VD7m
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 30, 2023