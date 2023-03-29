Mickie James reveals her injury, Ric Flair remembers his son

– In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Mickie James spoke about her recent rib injury, which forced her to miss Impact Wrestling Sacrifice and Multiverse United. If she is cleared, she will be a part of the Knockouts title match at Rebellion, along with Jordynne Grace and the winner of a 4-way at Multiverse United.

She said:

“I’m good. I’m grateful. It could have been a lot worse. A broken rib, that’s a couple of weeks. If I can just get healed up. It did suck. When you know when there is something wrong, it sucks and it’s painful, but I feel better now than I did when it first happened. When they first looked at it, they were thinking it was a cartilage tear between the ribcage, and that would have been three months of healing time, plus the comeback. I’m almost grateful that it was just a broken rib. That means six to eight weeks. We’ll see what the doctor says. It’s frustrating, it’s very frustrating. I was really looking forward to the rematch with Jordynne. I felt like our first match was so good and she pushed me to my limits for sure, so I was excited about that, a round two, and I was excited about Multiverse United, not only because it was going to be in a four-way with four incredibly talented women, but also because it was this cross promotional thing with New Japan. To be taken out of that, you always know it’s a possibility, but you’d rather get pinned before you get hurt, because getting hurt is a whole reset.“

