Hardcore War announced for Impact Rebellion

The Hardcore War is returning at Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion pay-per-view.

Impact has announced that Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer will lead their respective teams into battle in The Hardcore War at Rebellion. They both will now recruit for their teams beginning on this week’s Impact. The Hardcore War has no disqualifications, no count outs and anything goes. The last Hardcore War featured two five-man teams. The match, held at Hard To Kill 2022, saw Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Heath, Willie Mack and Rich Swann defeat Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Deaner, Joe Doering and Eric Young.

The 2023 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated card:

Vacant Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Steve Maclin

Triple Threat for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Deonna Purrazzo or Gisele Shaw or Masha Slamovich or Miyu Yamashita vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

If James is not cleared to compete, this will be a singles match for the vacant title.

Hardcore War

Bully Ray and partners vs. Tommy Dreamer and partners