Edge on Why He’s Remained a WWE Loyalist

During a recent interview with SportsNet 590 The Fan, WWE Superstar Edge discussed if he ever considered leaving WWE to go and wrestle elsewhere and why he’s remained loyal to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Edge on if he ever considering leaving WWE to wrestle elsewhere:

“There was an opportunity to [leave WWE]. Again, it’s where I’ve spent my entire career outside of the indies. This year will be my 25th year with WWE since my television debut. Just having been there so long and understanding how it works, understanding the machine that it is, there’s something to be said for that. There’s also something to be said for trying something new and exciting. A new set of faces and a new way for the way things work.”

On always being a loyalist:

“I’ve always been a loyalist, though, in terms of that company. It’s what I grew up watching and where I always wanted to get to. What it boils down to is where I think I can have the most fun, honestly.

Edge will face Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match later this weekend at WrestleMania 39.