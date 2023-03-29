DDP on AEW losing Cody Rhodes

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Diamond Dallas Page commented on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE in 2022…

“He (Cody Rhodes) would write the TVs. Like it’s challenging to write TVs and storylines and all of that. And Tony was right there, Tony Khan, but Tony didn’t know how to do that. He learned that from Cody. There is no way if I was Tony Khan, I’m losing Cody Rhodes. There is no way. I mean the other guys are important too, big time, they’re monster superstars but the guy who technically knows how to do the behind-the-scenes storytelling. Just to point out a couple of them, when I watched Darby Allin go out there, for the very first time, no one knows anything about him except for on the independent scene. When I watch him go out there, and I never wanna know the finish – he knows that – I wanna watch. I wanna watch like a fan. I watched him go 20 minutes broadway. First of all, I don’t even remember when the last broadway was, it was so long ago. But Cody saw something in that kid that no one saw in a 5 foot 8, 155-pound kid, nobody saw it but he did. That’s why he got the job. He also was the one who discovered MJF, who is the best heel in the business from top to bottom. Because he could work, because he knows how to be the heel, the chicken shit and he loves people booing him. He does not want anybody to cheer him, nobody.”

“If I was Tony Khan, I never would have let him go. To me, it was like when Eric Bischoff let go of Stone Cold Steve Austin and I was like ‘Noooo, not him, not him’ and we all know what happened there.” (quotes courtesy of SEScoops.com)