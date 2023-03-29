AEW: All Access premieres tonight on TBS

The brand new AEW television series All Access will air tonight at 10PM ET on TBS immediately following the conclusion of Dynamite.

AEW: All Access already had a first airing this past weekend following the NCAA game and did over 700,000 viewers thanks to the big lead-in.

The new reality show was announced last month and will follow some of the company’s biggest stars, including Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, and Eddie Kingston along with AEW President Tony Khan with each episode following the AEW stars in their everyday lives as they prepare for television.

The six-episode series was filmed late last year and got rave reviews for the first episode.