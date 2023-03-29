3/29/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from St. Louis, Missouri.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Jack Perry vs. Matt Hardy (w/Ethan Page)

They shake hands and then lock up. Hardy backs Perry into the corner, but they have a clean break. They lock up again and Perry applies a wrist-lock. Hardy turns it around and wrenches Perry’s arm a few times. Perry comes back with another wrist-lock, but Hardy turns it into a side-headlock. Perry counters and takes Hardy to the mat, but Hardy counters into a head scissors hold. Perry gets to his feet…and my Internet dropped. Apologies for the interruption.

Back from a commercial, Hardy slammed Perry to the mat and Page interfered. Hardy superplexes Perry down and goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out. Hook comes to ringside to even the numbers, and then brawls with Page. Page accidentally hits Hardy and then brawls with Hook again. Perry dives onto Hardy on the floor and then gets him back into the ring. Hardy goes for the Twist of Fate, but Perry rolls him up for a two count. Perry delivers a thrust kick and a Flat-liner. Perry delivers a rolling elbow and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jack Perry

-After the match, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara are shown watching from different areas in the arena, and then MJF comes to the ring. MJF says he didn’t appreciate Perry interrupting his re-Bar mitzvah and Perry had the audacity to say that MJF has had it easy in AEW. MJF says Perry is absolutely right. MJF says he barely wrestles, barely sweats, insults the crowd, collects a check, and goes back home. MJF says Perry’s career has been pretty mid, but he has clawed his way back up the ladder. MJF says the fans have never thanked Perry and he hasn’t been given television time, but the only person he should be pissed at is himself. MJF says he thought that he met his equal in the ring when he and Perry wrestled in Jacksonville and even shook his hand. MJF asks Perry if he remembers what he said to him that night, and Perry says that MJF told him that nice guys finish last and to ditch his friends and only care about himself. MJF says all of Perry’s friends held him back, and his new pal, Hook, won’t be any different. MJF says this place could have also been the Jack Perry Show, but he just had to be a good guy for the people. MJF says he is the AEW World Champion, while Perry is still just Jungle Boy. Perry says he used to think that maybe they would be friends some day, and maybe he wishes he was like MJF in some ways. Perry says he wishes he didn’t care about what people think about him and calls MJF a narcissistic piece of shit. Perry says he is going to do things his way and become the AEW World Champion, and he also won’t wake up every day and hate the person he sees in the mirror. MJF says Perry has turned out to be a massive disappointment and brings up Anna Jay. Perry takes MJF down and stomps him down in the corner. Perry drops MJF with a clothesline and goes for the rolling elbow, but MJF ducks out of the ring and backs up the ramp.

—

Alex Marvez interviews Don Callis, who is with Kenny Omega. Callis says he wants to clear the air about what happened between he and Adam Page last week. Callis says he grabbed Page’s wrist and when Page pulled away, he lost his balance and fell over. Callis asks Omega why he would automatically assume Page attacked him, and Omega says he has done it before. Callis leaves and tells Omega to focus on his match tonight.

—

Angelo Parker and Matt Menard treating Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed to a night on the town is shown. Parker asks them if they are in or out about joining The Jericho Appreciation Society, and Max Caster says they will have an answer next Wednesday.

—

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta)

The Club attacks Castle and the Boys during their entrance. Claudio gets Brandon in the ring and the bell rings. Yuta beats down Brent and Moxley beats down Castle on the outside. Castagnoli slams Brandon down, and then delivers a sit-out power bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

—

Footage of The Young Bucks getting taken out in ambulances and highlights of Omega’s match against El Hijo del Vikingo are shown. The video package for Omega’s match against Jeff Cobb then airs.

—

Marvez interviews Adam Page. Page says The Bucks are banged up, but they should recover soon. Page says The Blackpool Combat Club are responsible, and then Callis walks up. Callis apologizes for last week, but before Page can shake his hand, The BCC attack him and beat him down. Moxley then knocks Callis down and stands on his neck as Castagnoli and Yuta beat down Page. Callis reveals a busted open head as the show heads to a commercial.

—

Tony Schiavone informs Omega that The BCC just attacked Page and Callis backstage.

—

Match #3 – IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

Cobb backs Omega against the ropes and taunts him a bit. Omega comes back with a side-headlock. Cobb gets free and Omega goes for a shoulder tackle, but Cobb doesn’t go down. Omega drops Cobb with a hurricanrana and knocks him to the floor. Omega drops Cobb with a leaping senton and rolls him back into the ring. Omega delivers a leaping face-buster and picks Cobb up, but Cobb counters and lands on Omega. Cobb delivers a modified Brain Buster and kicks Omega in the ribs a few times. Cobb backs Omega into the corner, and then whips him across the ring into the opposite corner. Omega rolls to the outside, but Cobb slams him into the barricade. Omega comes back with a few chops, but Cobb picks him up and rams him into the ring post as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Omega claps Cobb on the sides of his head a few times, and then delivers a few elbow strikes. Omega kicks Cobb in the face and slams him down. Omega goes for the cover, but Cobb kicks out. Omega tries to pick Cobb up, but his ribs give out. Cobb counters and slams Omega to the mat. Cobb delivers a splash in the corner and Omega goes for one of his own, but Cobb catches him. Cobb throws Omega, but Omega lands on his feet and delivers a few shots. Omega drops Cobb to the mat and delivers a knee strike. Omega goes for the cover, but Cobb kicks out. Omega goes for the V Trigger, but Cobb counters with a dropkick. Cobb picks Omega up, but Omega counters with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Omega delivers another Snap Dragon and goes for a third, but Cobb gets free. Omega delivers a knee strike and a third Snap Dragon, but Cobb comes right back with a clothesline. The get to their feet and exchange shots, and Cobb backs Omega into the corner with a rib shot. Cobb delivers a back elbow and puts Omega up top. Omega counters with a few karate chops and a headbutt.

Cobb comes back with a headbutt of his own and delivers a delayed vertical superplex. Cobb goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Cobb delivers a moonsault press and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out again. Cobb delivers the V Trigger and goes for the One Winged Angel, but Omega counters out. Omega goes for the One Winged Angel, but Cobb counters and goes for the Tour of the Isles. Omega counters out with a knee strike and then follows with the V Trigger. Omega delivers the One Winged Angel and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion: Kenny Omega

-After the match, The BCC surround the ring. Bryan Danielson’s music hits and he runs to the ring. He tells The BCC to get off the ring apron and then offers his hand to Omega. Omega accepts, but then Danielson drops Omega with the running knee after Omega went after Yuta. Danielson locks Omega in the LeBell Lock as the rest of The BCC join in on the beat down. The BCC stand tall in the ring and Danielson gets in Omega’s face and tells him that he is everything wrong with wrestling.

—

The video package for the feud between The Gunns and FTR airs. The Gunns then cut a promo. They say FTR are one of the best tag teams in the world, but it took them 19 years to become that. The Gunns say it only took them two years, and they have the same number of AEW World Tag Team title reigns as FTR. The Gunns says they hate FTR now and they are going to end FTR’s careers next week.

—

Match #4 – AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher (w/The Blade)

Blade attacks Cassidy before the bell, but the referee sends him away. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch and Beach Break, but Butcher dodges both. Cassidy delivers his shin kicks, but Butcher comes back with a few shots. Cassidy slams Butcher’s head into the turnbuckle pad a few times, but Butcher comes back and slams Cassidy rib-first onto the turnbuckle. Cassidy goes to the outside, but Butcher slams him into the barricade a few times as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Butcher delivers a knee strike and a clothesline. Butcher goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Butcher applies a Texas Cloverleaf, but Cassidy gets free. Butcher delivers another shot and picks Cassidy up, but Cassidy counters with a Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy drops Butcher with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Butcher kicks out. Cassidy delivers another DDT and goes for another cover, but Butcher kicks out again. Butcher grabs the referee to get up and Blade attacks Cassidy from behind. Butcher slams Cassidy down and goes for the cover again, but Cassidy kicks out. Best Friends rush out and beat down Blade, and then attack Butcher with the crowbar behind the referee’s back. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch and Beach Break for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Cassidy and Best Friends share a hug in the ring.

—

Jade Cargill cuts a promo on Taya Valkyrie. Cargill says Valkyrie has ignored the cease and desist, and if she uses Jaded/Road to Valhalla on Rampage this Friday, they will serve her with a court order and sue her.

—

Juice Robinson cuts a promo and says he is going to beat down Action Andretti this Friday and Ricky Starks next Wednesday.

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Ruby Soho (w/Saraya and Toni Storm) vs. Willow Nightingale

Nightingale delivers a few shots, but Soho comes back with a slap. Soho goes for No Future, but Nightingale blocks it and slams Soho down. Nightingale delivers a low cross-body and goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Nightingale delivers a few scoop slams and chops Soho in the corners a few times. Nightingale follows with quick elbow strikes, but Soho backs away and distracts the referee as Saraya delivers knee strikes on the apron. Soho kicks Nightingale in the ribs and follows with a suplex. Soho goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out. Soho grinds her forearm in Nightingale’s face and goes for another cover, but Nightingale kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nightingale delivers a shot to Saraya and slams her into the turnbuckle. Nightingale sends Soho into the corner and connects with a Hip Attack and a corner clothesline. Nightingale delivers a spine buster and goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Soho comes back with an elbow shot, but Nightingale picks her up and delivers a Death Valley Driver. Nightingale goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Nightingale goe sup top, but Storm distracts her and shakes the ropes, and then Soho delivers the No Future. Soho delivers another No Future and goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out. Nightingale counters Destination Unknown with a back-slide for two, and then delivers the Pounce. Nightingale goes for the Doctor Bomb, but Storm saves Soho as Saraya distracts the referee. Soho gets a roll-up, puts her feet on the ropes, and Storm holds her feet down to get the pin fall.

Winner: Ruby Soho

-After the match, The Outcasts beat down Nightingale. Soho brings a chair in the ring and puts Nightingale’s ankle in it. Riho and Skye Blue rush the ring and brawl with The Outcasts. The Outcasts use the numbers advantage to beat them down, but Jamie Hayter rushes the ring and beats down The Outcasts. She sends Saraya to the outside and drops Soho with the Hate-Breaker. Hayter goes for the Hayterade on Storm, but Storm ducks out of the ring. Hayter helps Riho to her feet and Riho motions for the title. Hayter leaves the ring and chases The Outcasts to the back as Riho checks on Nightingale and Blue.

—

Announced for the March 31st Rampage:

-Best Friends vs. The Kings of the Black Throne

-Action Andretti vs. Juice Robinson

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara

-Marina Shafir vs. Taya Valkyrie

Announced for the April 5th Dynamite:

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Riho

-AEW World Tag Team Championship – Titles vs. Careers Match: The Gunns (c) vs. FTR

-Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

-MJF Day will be celebrated

-We will hear from The Blackpool Combat Club

—

Match #6 – Singles Match: Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia