WWE holding tryouts in LA this week

WWE officials are holding a major talent tryout in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 Week. A new report from ESPN notes that 26 women and 24 men are set to participate in the tryout. The athletes will go through a series of performance and promotion evaluations, and WWE officials will assess whether they want to offer any contracts at the end of the week.

This week’s tryout participants represent 37 schools and 13 sports, with football (13) representing the largest contingent for the men and track & field (9) the biggest group for the women. Other sports represented include wrestling (6 male), basketball (4 female, 2 male), powerlifting (3 female) and cheer (1 female, 1 male).

Some of the key male athletes include former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, former Baylor basketball defensive standout Mark Vital, former Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly, former Oregon State linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris, former Utah offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni, former Kansas & Ohio State offensive lineman Kevin Feder, 2020 discus Olympian of Kent State Reggie Jagers, and Division II national champion wrestler of Minnesota State Darrell Mason. A few of the key female athletes listed were former Baylor track standout Morgan Stewart, and All-Mountain West track honorees Breanna Covington of Fresno State and Kasey Ebb of San Diego State.