Updated lineup for WrestleMania after tonight’s Raw

Tonight’s final RAW before WrestleMania 39 saw Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville defeat Mia Yim & Candice LeRae to earn the final spot in the women’s Fatal 4 Way Showcase. The match also includes Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Shotzi & Natalya, & Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan.

Here is the updated lineup for WrestleMania 39, which is scheduled for Saturday 4/1 and Sunday 4/2 from So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat: GUNTHER (C) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs. John Cena (Night One Opening Match)

Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor

Showcase Match: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi & Natalya vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night 1 Confirmed)

WrestleMania Host: The Miz