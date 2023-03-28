Updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday
NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez appeared on tonight’s NXT and said she was cleared from collapsing weeks back, saying she fell out due to anxiety and body exhaustion. Perez & Shawn Michaels then argued over if she is ready for the Stand & Deliver Ladder Match, and Michaels ended up letting her in.
In more news on the Women’s Ladder Match, Indi Hartwell beat Ivy Nile & Sol Ruca on tonight’s show to qualify, joining Perez, Gigi Dolin, Zoey Stark, Tiffany Stratton & Lyra Valkyria.
The NXT North American Championship Fatal 5 Way was also finalized tonight as Axiom won a battle royal to join champion Wes Lee, JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov & Dragon Lee.
NXT Stand & Deliver takes place this Saturday at 1pm EST at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Here is the updated card after tonight-
NXT Championship Match: vs. Bron Breakker (C) vs. Carmelo Hayes
NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Zoey Stark vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Indi Hartwell
NXT North American Championship Fatal 5 Way: Wes Lee (C) vs. JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Axiom
NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: Gallus (C) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Fallon Henley & Kiana James (C) vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre
Unsanctioned Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller
Winners Gain Control of Chase U: The Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Tyler Bate & Chase U (Andre Chase, Thea Hail, Duke Hudson)