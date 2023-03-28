The Best Online Slots Based on Wrestling and Other Combat Sports

From wrestling and boxing to MMA and UFC, combat sports are popular in just about every corner of the globe. Televised matches regularly see millions of people tuning in to see who will emerge victorious and who will suffer defeat.

The popularity of these sports is also why they’re among the top categories in the portfolio of any sportsbook. Fans can’t resist placing their money where their mouth is and wagering on who they think will win—all while hoping their prediction will put some extra cash in their pocket.

But the attractiveness of combat sports doesn’t end with sports betting. It extends further into the many online slot games accessible through casino websites. Many of these have combat sports themes and are almost as fun to play as watching a match.

Hulkamania (Endemol Games)

Although wrestling has its share of icons, few are as well-known and have been around as long as Hulk Hogan. With the man being practically a demigod in the wrestling world, it only makes sense that he would have a slot dedicated to him and the Hulkamania brand he’s made so famous.

Developed by Endemol Games, Hulkamania is a five-reel, three-row slot with 20 pay lines that should be easy to find on your favorite online casino source. In addition to scatters and wilds featuring Hogan and other famous wrestlers, it has free spins and a 1000x jackpot—that alone makes it worth the price of admission. As you play, you’ll be treated to an assortment of Hulk’s signature poses that’ll have you running wild.

While the game’s graphics are pretty dated by today’s standards considering it was released in 2009, the over-the-top action and sounds truly make you feel like you’re ringside. And with an RTP of 94.03%, your chances of walking away a winner are also pretty decent.

UFC (Endemol Games)

As the official slot of the most iconic fighting franchise, UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) will have you fighting for the jackpot alongside all your favorite players. To begin playing, you’ll need to choose your preferred fighter.

Your champion choice will become wild during your spins and substitute for all other symbols. Expanding wilds also make an appearance if your preferred fighter lands in the middle reels of the 5×3 configuration.

Aside from wilds, two bonus games can help you pursue the elusive windfall. The first bonus, titled Training Bonus, pits your champion against another fighter and awards free spins based on who comes out on top. Meanwhile, the Fight Night bonus lets you play a digital boxing game with massive rewards if you’re victorious.

MMA Legends (NetGame)

Putting you right in the middle of the fighting action with iconic MMA fighters, MMA Legends lets you experience the thrill of mixed martial arts in a fighting cage. Focused spotlights and a cheering crowd bring your attention to the 5×4 grid of reels, where the action intensifies.

Collecting four wilds on any spin treats you to an intense respin where any wild becomes stacked. After the first respin, the game continues until no more wilds appear. The ten free spins bonus also features sticky wilds that carry multipliers of up to three times your win.

Despite going wild in regular gameplay (no pun intended), MMA Legends also has a unique feature called Bet Slip. Insanity reigns, as this allows you to wager on which fighter will appear on reels and how many times they’ll show up during a set number of spins. Guess right, and you’ll claim some radical wins.

Lucha Libre 2 (Realtime Gaming)

If you don’t take yourself or wrestling too seriously, you’ll join the millions of players who love the quirky and entertaining way Lucha Libre 2 delivers wins. Based on Mexican wrestling, this slot has spectacular graphics and fun audio to keep all your attention on the action.

But it’s not all just messing around as Taco Malo (the main character in the game) faces off his towering opponent. The game has 30 pay lines that let you win, especially if you catch the insanely stacked wilds.

Appearing on reel three, stacked wilds offer a multiplier worth between two and ten times your bet. If they don’t bestow a multiplier, they’ll jump around the screen, making more wilds on other reels. Besides the interactive free spin feature, all this will have you and Taco dancing to the chimes of some generous prizes.

Fighting Fish (Microgaming)

Produced by one of the biggest online slot developers, Fighting Fish lets you merge two popular passions—fighting and fishing. While you won’t find any famous MMA or WWE characters here, this slot offers plenty of action as you pit different colored fish against each other to see who will come out on top.

With a 5×3 grid and 30 pay lines in total, the symbol you most want to see is the wild, which substitutes for all other oceanic critters and gives you a win amount even if it doesn’t fall on a pay line.

Seeing the red and blue fish fall on reels two and four will make your heart race. These two fish signal the start of a free spin bonus that comes with multipliers and a fight refereed by some colorful crustaceans. Picking the correct winner of this slightly fishy fight will double any wins your free spins have gained you.

Mike Tyson Knockout (Inspired Gaming)

Nobody can call themselves a true boxing fan if they haven’t heard of Mike Tyson, one of the most iconic fighters to ever participate in the sport. As such, it’s no surprise that he has a slot game named after him.

Featuring incredible 3D graphics and making you feel like Mike may jump out the screen toward you, the game offers 20 pay lines and great features. These include wilds that substitute all except scatter symbols and a unique option called Fortune Bet.

Playing with Fortune Bet enabled will double your wager amount. However, it also vastly increases your chances of triggering the bonus round, where you can win knockout amounts. During the bonus, a minigame lets you decide how many free spins you get and what multiplier is applied to any wins received.

Honorable Mentions

Fisticuffs

Taking things old school, this NetEnt game lets you travel back to the simpler days when boxing matches between gentlemen took place in the alleyways behind pubs. Getting two wilds triggers a great animated fight, and a fantastic respin feature gives you a chance to win jaw-dropping rewards.

Bruce Lee Slot

Developed by WMS Games, you won’t need to “enter the dragon” to enjoy playing with martial arts master Bruce Lee. Offering wilds that take the form of the legendary actor, the game also has a bonus round that uses an entirely different set of reels—adding to the master’s mystery before you try and beat him out of his cash.