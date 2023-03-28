Smackdown and Raw for WrestleMania 39 weekend getting closer to sell outs

A larger crowd will be in attendance for this year’s pre-Mania Smackdown and Hall of Fame and Raw after Mania.

The Smackdown and Hall of Fame ceremony has over 14,000 tickets sold so far with just a few days to go for the show. Last year there were 12,000 fans inside the American Airlines Center.

Meanwhile, the Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania, known as Raw After Mania, has an even bigger audience with over 15,000 tickets sold to date. This is an increase from the 10,000 tickets last year’s post-Mania Raw did in Dallas.

Both shows will take place at the Crypto.com Arena.

WWE has seen a good uptick in tickets across the country over the past year and has broken several records in different markets during the last months.