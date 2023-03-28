Matt Jackson injured

AEW Executive Vice President Matt Jackson is currently dealing with a torn bicep.

A new report from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Jackson suffered the partially torn bicep during the March 15 Dynamite main event in Winnipeg, which saw AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black retain over The Elite and The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Jackson reportedly suffered the injury early on in the match, but continued to work through it.

Jackson chose not to have surgery in hopes of getting back in the ring quicker, but there’s on timetable for his return as of this writing. It was speculated that he may miss the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28.

Last week’s AEW Dynamite featured an angle where The Young Bucks were stretchered into an ambulance after being attacked by The Blackpool Combat Club. This later led to Adam Page saving IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega from an attack by The BCC following Omega’s non-title main event win over AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.