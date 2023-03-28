LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– The taped Stand & Deliver go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up with the ring full of Superstars. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee.

Battle Royal for the Final Spot in the NXT North American Title Match at Stand & Deliver: Nathan Frazer, Dijak, Jinder Mahal, Xyon Quinn, Dabba-Kato, Scrypts, Apollo Crews, Axiom, Dante Chen, Damon Kemp, Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, Odyssey Jones, Bryson Montana, Quincy Elliott, Javier Bernal, Oro Mensah, Hank Walker

Apollo Crews makes his way out as we get ready for tonight’s Battle Royal opener. Scrypts suddenly flies and attacks to eliminate Quincy Elliott as the bell hits.

Dabba-Kato is working on Dante Chen, Hank Walker is throwing big strikes, Jinder Mahal works on dumping Charlie Dempsey. Axiom works on Scrypts in the corner. Dijak big boots Chen to eliminate him while he was going at it with Bryson Montana and Damon Kemp. Xyon Quinn works on Montana now, taking him to the top. Montana has been eliminated.

Kato works on Dempsey now. Nathan Frazer eliminates Kemp with two big kicks. Odyssey Jones works on Hank. Jinder works on Frazer. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe double team Dijak, then Jones helps them eliminate Dijak. Dijak pulls Jones to the floor and superkicks him, then launches him into the steel ring steps as referees warn him. Dijak rolls Jones back in. Jinder takes advantage and eliminates Jones with ease.

Enofe rocks Jinder to the apron. Jinder fights Blade and Enofe off but they hang on. Oro Mensah works on Dempsey. Crews dropkicks Enofe to eliminate him. Jinder eliminates Scrypts. Apollo eliminates Javier Bernal, pressing him out of the ring onto other Superstars at ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder goes at it with Apollo. Drew Gulak and Walker go at it. Dempsey saves Gulak but both Gulak and Walker get eliminated. We’re down to Apollo, Kato, Frazer, Dempsey, Axiom and Jinder. Kato and Apollo go at it now.

Kato eliminates Apollo. Frazer with a big crossbody to Jinder with an assist by Axiom. Frazer now helps Axiom kick Jinder off the apron to eliminate him. Axiom and Frazer double team Kato now. Dempsey joins in and Kato has been eliminated. Kato throws a fit at ringside now as fans sing “goodbye!” to him.

Axiom, Frazer and Dempsey go at it in the middle of the ring now. Dempsey with a big German to Axiom. Frazer with a top rope missile dropkick to Dempsey. Axiom sends Dempsey to the apron but he hangs on and keeps fighting. Axiom and Dempsey both go down, but Axiom thrust kicks him while down. Dempsey has been eliminated.

Frazer and Axiom face off now. They shake hands as fans chant “NXT!” and now they go at it. Frazer drops Axiom with an enziguri. Axiom with a big kick of his own. Axiom catches Frazer with a Cutter for a big pop and a “this is awesome!” chant. They trade punches in the middle of the ring and Frazer gets dropped. Axiom keeps control and charges but Frazer meets him in mid-air with a big kick. Frazer takes Axiom to the top but he hangs on.

Frazer runs up top for a big superplex, holds it for another but Axiom blocks it. Frazer blocks the counter and goes to send Axiom out but Axiom side-steps and sends Frazer to the apron. Frazer hangs on and pulls himself back in but they tangle one more time and Axiom tosses Frazer over the top rope to the floor to win and advance to Stand & Deliver.

Winner: Axiom

– After the match, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee enters the ring to greet Axiom. Dragon Lee then enters the ring and all three face off. Ilja Dragunov appears on one side of the apron, and JD McDonagh is on the other side. Fans chant “NXT!” as the Fatal 4 Way competitors face off.

– We go backstage to Stand & Deliver hosts Pretty Deadly. They welcome us to their one-of-a-kind Stand & Deliver preview. They first look at the NXT North American Title Fatal 4 Way. They wonder how Wes Lee will retain. Elton Prince predicts JD McDonagh to win, while Kit Wilson goes with Dragon Lee. Pretty Deadly says we will hear more from them later tonight

– Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Thea Hail are backstage with Tyler Bate. They hype Bate up for his match and Chase says he was great in the Great Debate last week. Duke looks bored in the background. Chase goes on about riding this momentum all the way to Stand & Deliver against The Schism. They are fired up as they head out. Chase asks Duke if he’s coming, and Duke says he wouldn’t miss it for the world. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Josh Briggs is backstage talking to Brooks Jensen about his love life. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kiana James and Fallon Henley interrupt. Jensen asks James if she’s OK because her message seemed off. Henley tells her to tell him. James is hesitant as she starts talking about how she feels terrible. She feels terrible… because Jensen and Brooks aren’t on Stand & Deliver. She got them a match tonight and if they win, they will be added to the Triple Threat title match at Stand & Deliver. Jensen and Briggs are thrilled. Henley is upset with James and can’t stand her for not coming clean.

Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner

We go back to the ring and out comes Von Wagner with Mr. Stone. Tyler Bate is out next with Chase University’s Andre Chase, Thea Hail and Duke Hudson. The Chase U Student Section cheers them on.

The bell rings and they go at it. Von over-powers early on and decks Bate. Von presses Bate above his head, then drops him. Von poses for boos as Stone cheers him on and Hail screams for Bate.

Von grounds Bate now but fans rally. Bate looks to make a comeback but Von drops him for 2. Von with big elbows in the corner to boos. Von rag-dolls Bate around the ring and nails a big running corner clothesline.

Fans do dueling chants. Bate dodges Von in the corner and he hits the turnbuckles. Bate with uppercuts and more offense now. Bate with more quick offense to Von in the corners. Von grabs Bate but Bate nails a high knee. Bate keeps fighting and hits the Bop & Bang but Von is down to one knee.

Bate goes on until Stone interferes from ringside. Bate goes out and throws Stone back into the ring. Hail attacks Stone and mounts him with pinches, sending him to the floor. Chase and Hail deal with Stone now. Bate runs the ring and leaps out while Duke pulls the rope, helping Bate fly out to take Stone down one more time.

Bate is happy they’re all on the same page. Bate goes back in but Von misses the big boot. Bate mounts some more offense and hits the top rope corkscrew for the pin to win.

Winner: Tyler Bate

– After the match, Chase U stands tall with Bate as the music hits and we go to replays. The lights suddenly go low and we hear Joe Gacy yell out about how The Schism will be in control of Chase U soon. The curriculum will change. We cut to a video of Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid taking over the Chase U classroom and teaching some of their students. They promise to keep a seat open for Chase U members in the Andre Chase Memorial Detention Hall. Ava says this Saturday the world of Chase U will fall when The Schism takes over. Gacy says when the bell rings, a new class will begin. Fans boo in the arena as Chase U looks on.

– Roxanne Perez is backstage looking for Shawn Michaels. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez finds WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels in his office. She says doctors have cleared her for Stand & Deliver, she was just suffering from a mix of body exhaustion with her anxiety.

Shawn is thrilled she’s good to go but he’s not sure she’s ready. Shawn says her health is priority right now, so we should crown a new champion at Stand & Deliver, then Perez can have a few matches under her belt and go for the title. Perez talks about how important being champion is to her. She admits she suffers from anxiety and goes on about it. Shawn knows she’s better physically, but mentally she’s not all there. Shawn says she’s young and there will be plenty of big events like this. Perez says Shawn didn’t think like this. She says her anxiety is crippling but she can’t run away from it, the only way to conquer it is head-on, by climbing the ladder and grabbing the title.

Perez begs Shawn for to be in the match. Shawn says she does deserve to defend her title. Shawn says he wants tests and follow-ups with doctors. She thanks him over and over. Shawn puts her in the Ladder Match and she keeps thanking him. Shawn says she’s going to give him a nervous breakdown. Shawn says she can beat this, good luck.

Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz

We go back to the ring and out comes Valentina Feroz. We see recent happenings between Feroz, Sol Ruca, and Elektra Lopez, and how Feroz dropped Lopez with the brass knuckles last month. The music hits and out comes Lopez.

The bell rings and they go at it. Lopez takes control and talks some trash but Feroz fights back out of the corner. Lopez with a takedown and a big slam. Lopez with a submission now, working on the leg as Feroz screams out and fans rally. Feroz fights out and makes a comeback until Lopez catches her with the Elektra Shock sit-down powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Elektra Lopez

– After the match, Lopez stands tall as the music hits.

– Still to come, Eddy Thorpe. Back to commercial.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Myles Borne

Back from the break and out comes Eddy Thorpe making his main NXT show debut. The former Karl Fredericks of NJPW gets a pop as Myles Borne waits in the ring.

Back and forth to start. They tangle and Borne nails a dropkick. Borne with chops now. Thorpe kicks him away but Borne shuts him right back down and keeps control on the mat.

Thorpe tries to mount offense but Borne slams him. Fans rally now. Thorpe with strikes and more offense, including a kick to the head. Thorpe with a big kick, then a hip lock and a senton for 2. They tangle some more but Thorpe hits a Doomsday Saito suplex, then a modified neckbreaker for the pin to win.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe

– After the match, Thorpe stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Thorpe looks at the camera and says he’s coming for everything.