Kelly Kelly announces she’s pregnant with first child

Former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly announced that she is pregnant in an exclusive interview with ET.

This will be her first child with husband Joe Coba. Kelly is 14 weeks into the pregnancy and is expected to give birth on September 25.

“I am feeling amazing,” Kelly Kelly tells ET exclusively. “I’ve been dreaming about this journey to motherhood for so long and starting a family with my incredibly supportive husband, Joe. Now that it’s here, it’s just been such a great experience.”

Kelly suffered a miscarriage in August 2021 a few months after she got married and she wanted to share her story of loss and today’s joy.

The 36-year-old said that she and her husband will be in Los Angeles this weekend for WrestleMania and will put her baby bump on full display, but don’t expect her to get in the ring!

“This definitely means taking a break from wrestling for a while for sure, to really focus on my new family,” she says. “I love getting the chance to perform for the fans whenever I can, and WWE has always been great about leaving the door open for me whenever I want to come back. So who knows what will happen in the future after the baby? Maybe we will have a future wrestler on our hands?”