Jon Moxley on CM Punk’s Instagram comments

Jon Moxley has addressed CM Punk’s now-deleted Instagram comments and some of the behind-the-scenes drama in AEW.

We noted last week how Punk dished on his summer 2022 program with Moxley, and how Moxley’s Rocky 3 idea “sucked.” Punk also claimed Moxley said he wouldn’t lose to him. Punk’s post, which was quickly deleted, included shots at Chris Jericho and Dave Meltzer, and can be seen here.

In an update, Moxley spoke with wife Renee Paquette on her “Sessions” podcast today and commented on the whole situation.

“It’s fucking annoying,” Moxley said. “Just because somebody said some stupid shit on social media, that’s not news, but it is and become a thing. I don’t want to get dragged into this dumb shit. I could fucking unload on a lot of fucking people right now….but I’m not going to sink to that level.”

Moxley revealed that he was a free agent last summer, so much so that he could’ve shown up to WWE SummerSlam with the AEW World Title if he wanted. He did not initially re-sign with AEW because he wanted to take things slow following his stint in rehab after receiving that advice to do so.

“I wanted to just ease into it and see what life was like on the other side,” Moxley said, adding that AEW extended his contract because of the time he spent in rehab, which he said he was glad they did.

Moxley also talked about the night Punk returned to action, right after Moxley’s title defense over Chris Jericho at the Quake at The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite on August 10 in Minneapolis.

“I basically don’t work there,” Moxley said, referring to the time period in which his storyline with Punk took place. “For all intents and purposes, I don’t even work here. Tony (Khan) is not my boss. I don’t even have to be in this room. I don’t have to do shit. So even me being in this room and offering and agreeing to a storyline that puts you over on a pay-per-view, if anything, I’m bending over backwards for Tony and for this dude and the company and everybody. I didn’t have to. I didn’t have to do shit. So, that’s it.”

Moxley later said he’s having fun in and focusing on positives in his life, but he can’t help but wonder why some people in AEW complain on social media.

“As an observer, I spent eight years in the indies, a couple of years in WWE developmental, eight years in WWE. I have never seen so much bullshit drama in one place in my entire fucking life,” he said. “I hate to say that and I don’t know if it’s because of the age of social media, shit gets blown out of proportion, like one person posts a drunk tweet and all of a sudden it’s all everyone wants to talk about.”

Moxley expressed frustration over people talking about controversial things instead of the match between AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. Moxley clarified that most people in AEW don’t cause problems.

“Let me be clear: the vast majority of people there don’t cause any problems there. But they’re getting sucked down into this shit like everybody else. There’s plenty of people who want to get better and perform,” he said.

Moxley, who re-signed AEW with a five-year contract last year, also talked about working with talent behind-the-scenes, specifically Marina Shafir and how he’s helped her with the small things when it comes to wrestling presentation.

Moxley also talked about his respect for Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks and Omega for doing things their own way. He said he realizes there are many people that hate him because “they hate themselves,” and in keeping with the storylines he said even though he respects The Elite, The Blackpool Combat Club will still destroy everyone else.