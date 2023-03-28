CNBC: WWE sale to happen in “not too distant future”

In a four-minute segment on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, David Faber reported that there are multiple parties involved in the potential sale of WWE and the sale “not just live, but going quite well.”

Faber added that sources expect the sale to happen in the “not too distant future” and according to his sources, CNBC’s parent company, Comcast, is not part of the sale process.

Comcast has a big interest in WWE in the sense that they pay over $250 million per year for Raw and NXT and over $250 million per year for the WWE Network to air on Peacock.

Jim Cramer, another host on the show, said that WWE has “the best minds he’s ever met” and called WWE a “winner” when it comes to direct-to-consumer business.