Career vs. Titles & more announced for 4/5 AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a big Careers vs. Titles match for the April 5 Dynamite from Long Island, NY. Khan has just announced that AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns will defend against FTR on April 5 in Long Island. FTR must leave AEW if they can’t win the titles.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler appeared on the March 23 Dynamite to issue the challenge, vowing to leave AEW if they can’t defeat The Gunns for the straps. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn accepted the challenge then, and now Khan has confirmed the match. There’s been a lot of speculation on FTR’s future as their AEW contracts were expected to expire in April. Harwood recently said he and Wheeler have made a decision and an announcement would be coming.

Here is the updated card for the April 5 AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island-

* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Riho

* Careers vs. Titles: AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns defend against FTR, who must leave AEW if they fail to win the titles