Brian Kendrick Speaks Out About His Time In WWE, The Undertaker, If He Sees Himself In AEW, more

Brian Kendrick recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the conversation, Kendrick spoke out about his WWE career, The Undertaker, the potential WWE sale, if he sees himself in AEW, and much more.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

His first stint in WWE and The Undertaker:

“So yeah, my first short run on TV was in 2002, and I was so young, like 23, on television so I didn’t realize what it was I was dealing with. Even at the beginning, one of my first little bits was as the singing telegram, and I go and get chokeslammed by The Undertaker. Like man, that’s huge to be in the ring with such a legend, but I didn’t realize how significant a moment that was. So I suppose I didn’t fully appreciate my first run and some of the big moments I had.”

If he felt valued in WWE when teaming with Paul London:

“At the time, no. At the time, I thought well, ‘God damn, I’m the best, you know, look at us. Nobody can compete with us’ which in itself was misguided, I felt underappreciated, but that was just being young and stupid, as really, I was paid well, I got to travel the world with my friends and getting money for competing when not long before that, I was doing it for free in front of a lot less people. I was frustrated as I knew we were a great team, but at the same time, I don’t think I truly appreciated the opportunities I was given.”

Potential WWE sale:

“It seems so up in the air. I don’t know. I just hope it’s healthy. I hope it survives. I hope it doesn’t evolve into something that will make me miss what it is today too much. You know, if I had my say, I hope it stays in the family forever and ever. That’s my hope.”

If he sees himself in AEW:

“At this point. I don’t foresee that happening. But who’s to say you know, it’s hard enough to tell you where I’ve been, you know, so how can I tell you where I’m going? But yeah, I don’t I don’t predict that happening.”

His dream opponent for 2023:

“Ilja. All day. If I could wrestle him and put him over, I would be able to retire a happy man. He has it all and I’d love to have that match. Will Ospreay is another one, he is fantastic and has it all. I would love to wrestle him. However, my total dream, if I could wrestle and then say I’m done and retire. It would be Bryan Danielson. We both went to Shawn’s (Michaels) school at the same time and I ultimately wound up moving in and crashing on his floor before we moved to Memphis together. And then when we got signed to developmental, we joined ROH together and so our paths kept crossing early on. If I could end it with the legend I started with, I’d be a very happy man.”

Kendrick also compared the new ROH to WWE’s ECW, talked about his time being an agent in WWE, and much more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.