WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.219 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 1.72% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.258 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 1.69% from the previous week’s 0.59 rating. This past week’s 0.58 key demo rating represents 757,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 1.68% from the 770,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.59 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #4 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from the previous week’s #6 ranking. The 9:52pm coverage of the NCAA Tournament on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.811 million viewers, also drawing a 1.23 rating to top the key demographic for the day.

SmackDown drew the lowest total audience of the year so far, going back to December 16, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year, tied with one other episode. This was the lowest key demo rating since February 17. Friday’s show drew over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 1.72% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 1.69% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 1.79% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 18.36% from the same week in 2022.

NCAA coverage dominated cable and broadcast TV on Friday, for the second week in a row. The NCAA Tournament game between Princeton and Creighton on TBS at 9:21pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.29 key demo rating, also drawing 4.370 million viewers. The NCAA game between San Diego and Alabama at 6:24pm topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.512 million viewers, also drawing a 1.14 key demo rating for the #2 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Friday’s live edition of SmackDown aired from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – a WrestleMania 39 contract signing for Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight with appearances by The Mysterio Family, plus The KO Show with Sami Zayn, which was the show-closing segment.