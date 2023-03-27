WWE Hall of Fame notes for Friday

Dana Warrior is headed to Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Warrior will be presenting the Warrior Award at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony this coming Friday night.

We noted before how there had been talk of WWE honoring a former referee this year, for the first time ever, and that referee was one “the entire industry loved.” There’s still no word yet on who this person is, but word is that this fifth and final Hall of Famer for the 2023 Class is expected to be the Warrior Award recipient.

Warrior remains with WWE, as an employee of the Community Relations department.

WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, in his own 2014 speech, proposed a “Jimmy Miranda Award” to honor WWE’s behind-the-scenes employees each year. Miranda passed away in 2002 but worked in the WWE merchandise department for more than two decades. WWE then introduced the Warrior Award in 2015, and announced that it would be for people who have “exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance, and who live life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of the Ultimate Warrior.” The eight recipients from past years include young WWE fan and cancer patient Connor “The Crusher” Michalek (posthumously awarded in 2015), TV host and Susan G. Komen spokeswoman Joan Lunden (2016), paralyzed former college football player and motivational speaker Eric LeGrand (2017), young WWE fan and double liver transplant survivor Jarrius “JJ” Robertson (2018), longtime WWE executive Sue Aitchison (2019), WWE Superstar and Ambassador Titus O’Neil (2020), longtime WWE employee Rich Hering (2021), former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard (posthumously awarded in 2022).

There is still no word yet on if there will be Legacy Wing inductees announced this year.

WWE has already announced headliner Rey Mysterio (inducted by Konnan), The Great Muta (inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair), Andy Kaufman (inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler if he’s healthy enough), and Stacy Keibler (inductor TBA) for the 2023 Class.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for this coming Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, right after the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX goes off the air in the same venue.