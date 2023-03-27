Top merchandise sellers for WWE and AEW

Wrestlenomics posted two charts showing the top merch sellers over the past several months for both AEW and WWE. The current top 10 in March for each company is:

WWE:

1. Stone Cold Steve Austin

2. Cody Rhodes

3. John Cena

4. Seth Freakin Rollins

5. Sami Zayn

6. Roman Reigns

7. ???

8. Kevin Owens

9. ???

10. ???

The last section in the graph shows top to bottom in order who’s selling the most.

For AEW:

1. Kenny Omega

2. The Elite

3. ???

4. The Acclaimed & FTR

Overall for 2023:

1. The Acclaimed

2. The Elite

3. AEW generic

4. MJF

5. Danhausen & FTR

6. The Briscoes

7. Kenny Omega

8. Hangman Adam Page

9. Blackpool Combat Club

10. Sting