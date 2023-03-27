Stacy Keibler to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE announced that Stacy Keibler will be the fourth superstar who will join this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. In an interview with People.com, the former WWE Diva stated the following:

“I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest. I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes. My husband’s coming, my husband’s family’s coming, my family, my kids. We have friends coming from L.A., from Austin. So it’s really exciting because a lot of these people didn’t get to see me in action. I get tears in my eyes every time. How am I going to keep it together? I got to keep it together. The fans are the ones that made it possible. I owe so much to them for getting me to this point in my career. I’ve spent time just reflecting, and I feel so lucky to have this extraordinary time with the organization, the community, but most of all the fans.”

I’m so excited to finally share the news! Thank you to all my fans for making this possible! So grateful to @wwe & @people for their support. https://t.co/i04E4MR1w6 — Stacy Keibler (@StacyKeibler) March 27, 2023

Keibler, a WWE fan favorite from the early 2000s, will be inducted into WWE’s 2023 Hall of Fame class alongside Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta and late comedian Andy Kaufman.