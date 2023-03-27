Spoiler on the final women’s team for the WrestleMania Fatal 4 Way

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are reportedly set to team up at WrestleMania 39.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Green and Deville will be announced as the fourth and final team for the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way. They will join Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, plus Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

The original plan was for Green and Carmella to team together but Carmella has missed recent WWE events for an unknown reason. Piper Niven was then rumored to replace Carmella in the match, as she did on RAW, but word now is that Deville will come from SmackDown to join RAW’s Green.