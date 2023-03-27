Slammiversary 2023 tickets now on sale

Tickets for the Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view went on sale today.

Slammiversary will take place on Saturday, July 15 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, and start from $30. There is also the option to purchase tickets for the Slammiversary fallout Impact episode which will be taped the following day from the same location.

Front row VIP seats cost $150 or $250 for both nights. Other floor seats are $100, $75, and $50, or $160, $120, and $75 for both nights. All prices are Canadian dollars. Floor seats include pre-show meet and greet session.

Tickets can be purchased now at https://slammiversary.eventbrite.ca.