NXT to have largest audience at Stand & Deliver since February 2020

NXT stars will be performing in front of their largest crowd since February 2020 this coming Saturday at Stand & Deliver.

The 10AM local start time event, airing exclusively on Peacock and WWE Network, has over 6,700 tickets sold so far at the Crypto.com Arena, surpassing last year’s attendance of 4,300 in Dallas.

The last time NXT stars performed in front of a larger audience was at NXT Takeover: Portland, a month before the pandemic hit. 6,700 tickets is still a far cry from what Takeover events used to do in the past during Mania weekends, but for post-pandemic NXT, it’s certainly a step in the right direction.

NXT Stand & Deliver will be headlined by Bron Breakker vs Carmelo Hayes for the NXT title.