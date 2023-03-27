Notes on Molly Holly and Vickie Guerrero

– WWE Hall of Famer and Producer Molly Holly did a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner and named several NXT stars that she thinks will do well on the WWE main roster…

“Carmelo (Hayes), I think (will make a big splash on the main roster) if you’re talking about the men. I think Carmelo’s doing a great job and as far as women, her name starts with a ‘K’ and she was like a dancer and she’s into gymnastics. She dresses like a businesswoman. Ah, I forgot. Kiana (James)? I forgot her name. But I really liked her and oh, Zoey (Stark) is one of the most amazing athletes I’ve ever seen so, I think they’ve got a ton of great talent there. It seems like anyone who comes up for a tryout — Nathan Frazer just did a match against Bronson (Reed) I think and I was really impressed with his stuff too. Oh! And there was a kid who just came up and did a match… Dante (Chen). Dante was his name and I liked him a lot.” (quote soure: PostWrestling.com)

– Vickie Guerrero confirmed on the “Grue Rume Show” yesterday that she is no longer appearing for All Elite Wrestling and will leave the company at the end of her current contract when it expires at the end of July.

“I always open my mind to different people and Michael, our producer, and his assistant Sandra, they’re a great team and they always have these ideas and so when they thought about collaborating Dino and I, I’m always open to it because I think that the more people the merrier and the more insight that he has and I think kind of being myself and this was a great project for me to start doing, especially after leaving AEW because I’m able to kind of be more of myself.

Usually, when you’re under a promotion, you have these guidelines and these narrow boundaries that you kind of have to stay in whenever you’re under a promotion so, this is the perfect timing for us to get our subscribers built and then once July comes and I’m off of AEW, I’m able to really say what’s been on my mind.

It’s not about insulting the business or anything. It’s just I have a lot of behind the scenes and how things are run and you know, with the talent too, so we feed off each other, so, I’m excited about the topics that we’ve created and we’re still building more topics.”

Guerrero said she has “various” projects planned after July, with one of them rumored to be a new podcast.