LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WrestleMania 39 host The Miz for a special edition of MizTV. The announcers hype tonight’s show, and reveal that WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be in action. Mike Rome introduces The Miz, and he takes it over.

Miz hypes up the final RAW on the Road to WrestleMania, and himself. He says we will get to the bottom of one of the most heated rivalries in all of WWE tonight. He then introduces his guests. The music hits and out first comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are out next – firs is WWE Hall of Famer Lita, then Becky Lynch. They all pose together and head to the ring.

They hit the ring and pose at the WrestleMania 39 sign, then take a seat. Miz reveals Becky vs. IYO SKY for tonight. Miz says Damage CTRL has given Lynch so much hell, and given how she’s The Man that fights alone, so why did she need to call in back-up. Becky goes right for the “tiny balls!” joke and a chant breaks out. Miz says his wife verified they are huge, not tiny. Lynch says that just means Maryse didn’t get around a lot before marriage. Lynch goes on about her history with Damage CTRL. She doesn’t get along with too many, but in this ring are two many she highly respects, not named The Miz, so when people fight for her, she fights for them.

Miz asks Trish and Lita why play back-up to Becky. Lita doesn’t feel like that, she feels like one-half of the tag team champions, and she’s feeling like the best… the music hits and out comes Damage CTRL to interrupt – Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO. Fans boo heavily but Bayley hushes them. She’s tired of this group acing like the WrestleMania match is just another match to them, when this is Damage CTRL’s life. Bayley goes on about Trish and Lita being relevant 20 yeas ago. She says one time this match would’ve meant something important… fans interrupt with “What!?” chants. Bayley goes on but Lynch lashes out about how Bayley has ruined Kai and IYO, Damage CTRL isn’t doing anything and hasn’t done nothing. Lynch thought this would end at different times but it hasn’t, so the only place it can end is WrestleMania. We go to commercial with the two teams arguing in the middle of the ring.

Becky Lynch vs. IYO SKY

Back from the break and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch attacks IYO SKY to start as fans cheer her on.

Lynch with two Bexploder suplexes as WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita, Bayley and Dakota Kai look on. SKY rolls to the floor and Bayley tries to gt involved but this back-fires. SKY goes to work on Lynch and covers for 2, then grounds her in the middle of the ring. Fans rally for Lynch now. SKY with a dropkick for 2.

SKY talks trash and kicks Lynch around. Lynch gets up and they trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. SKY rocks Lynch with an uppercut. Lynch comes back with a shoulder but they’re both down as fans rally. SKY unloads into the corner but Lynch explodes out with clotheslines, then a kick to send SKY to the floor. Lynch with a big dropkick through the ropes, then she leaps off the apron with a big strike. Lynch with knees and kicks from the apron. Lynch goes to the top but SKY charges and she comes down.

SKY blocks another Bexploder but Lynch drops her for 2 with an inverted DDT. Fans rally for Lynch but SKY blocks the Man-Handle Slam, then hits a double stomp. Lynch kicks out just in time as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lynch hits a superplex for 2. We see how SKY hit a big dropkick for 2 during the break. Lynch and SKY tangle. SKY with two German suplexes for a 2 count. SKY is a bit frustrated now, so is Bayley.

Lynch blocks a double underhook and nails a suplex of her own. Fans pop as Lynch goes to the top but SKY cuts her off and springboards up to dropkick Lynch out to the floor. SKY with a springboard moonsault to the floor now. SKY brings it back in for a 2 count.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Lynch dodges the Over the Moonsault. They trade pin attempts and Lynch comes right back with the Manhandle Slam for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, the babyfaces stand tall as Damage CTRL looks on.

– We see what happened with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes on RAW last week, then we see what happened with Solo, Cody and Paul Heyman on SmackDown. We now see Sikoa, Heyman, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on Asuka to hype her WrestleMania match with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The video features comments from Corey Graves, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, WWE Hall of Famer & Women’s Tag Team Champion Lita, WWE Hall of Famer & Produce Molly Holly, MVP.

– We see last week’s brawl between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul, and his post-show warning to Rollins while speaking with Cathy Kelley. Kelley is backstage for a word with Rollins now but Mustafa Ali interrupts. Ali says Rollins has nothing nice to say so he’s not going to say anything. Rollins is annoyed. Ali just wants to help Rollins see the more positive side to Paul knocking him out, twice. He says Paul and his crew had no idea who Rollins was before Royal Rumble, but now Logan and his millions of fans can’t wait to see if he will land another lucky punch at WrestleMania. Ali says Rollins should be more grateful and start thinking more positive-Ali. Rollins mocks the new gimmick but Ali thinks he’s enjoying it. Rollins recalls when Ali was in the ring begging him for a WWE United States Title shot. Ali says that was a long time. Rollins says good things come to those who wait, so tonight is Ali’s night, and it’s going to be beautiful. Ali isn’t interested. Rollins walks off as we go back to commercial.

Seth Rollins vs. Mustafa Ali

Back from the beak and out comes Seth Rollins as fans sing his song. Mustafa Ali is already in the ring, shocked at how loud the fans are. Rollins cheers them on.

The bell rings and thy go at it. Ali talks some trash early on and decks Rollins. Rollins misses him and they run the ropes, but Rollins turns Ali inside out with a clothesline. Fans sing as Rollins looks around the crowd, then stomps away on Ali in the corner.

Ali suckers Rollins into the corner, and dazes him, but gets rocked when he climbs up. Rollins has Ali in the Tree of Woe now, then he nails a big Stomp. Rollins poses to loud cheers now. Rollins then delivers another big Stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Rollins takes the mic and brings up Logan Paul. Rollins says Paul has a habit of making a joke of himself, bu if he can’t beat Logan on Saturday, Paul isn’t the joke, Rollins is. Rollins brings up their history and says it all ends this weekend. He knows it will be Paul’s birthday and the WWE Universe will be serenading him all night long, but not with the birthday song, with this… Rollins tells the fans to sing his song again, and they do. Rollins says he will see Paul at WrestleMania.