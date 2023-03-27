KAIRI a free agent, does not exclude return to the United States

Former IWGP Women’s champion KAIRI is a free agent again. The Japanese star spilled the beans herself – through a translator – while appearing on The Ten Count podcast with Steve Fall.

KAIRI returned to Japan last year after departing WWE and signed with Bushiroad, the parent company of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM. But she wrestled just 12 matches in total, with her last one just a few days ago at the STARDOM New Blood Premium pay-per-view, losing in a tag team match.

Asked where she would like to go, KAIRI said she’d love to go back to the United States if there’s another chance, mentioning the likes of Asuka, IYO SKY, Bayley, Shayna Baszler, Saraya, Toni Storm, and Jamie Hayter as those who she would like to work with.

In the interview, KAIRI said that WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon told her that the door was always open for her when she left and they would always welcome back her if she decides to return.

KAIRI wrestled her last WWE match in July 2020, defeating Bayley on an episode of Raw from the WWE Performance Center. She then worked as a WWE ambassador in Japan until her deal ran out.

She returned to STARDOM in March 2022 and won the inaugural IWGP Women’s championship at the NJPW/STARDOM Historic X-over pay-per-view in November. She lost the title to Mercedes Mone last month at Battle in the Valley.