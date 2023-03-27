Cody Rhodes lists all promotions he worked for on weight belt for Mania

Cody Rhodes uploaded a photo of his custom-made weight belt which he will wear at WrestleMania, featuring his name on the outside and a list of all the wrestling promotions he wrestled for on the inside. “In many respects I’m alone out there, but also I’m not,” Rhodes wrote on Twitter. “Carry it with you, all of it.” Promotions such as EVOLVE, Northeast Wrestling, Big Time Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, RCW, Crash Wrestling, DEFY Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, IPW: UK, VIP Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Limitless Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, WrestlePro, and others are seen in the image. The most important one, All Elite Wrestling, is likely there as well, but not visible, and maybe on purpose, on the image that Rhodes uploaded. Cody has the chance to become the first WWE champion in his family this Sunday. He already holds a pinfall victory over Reigns in a tag team match where he teamed up with his brother against The Shield at Battleground 2013.

In many respects I’m alone out there, but also I’m not…carry it with you, all of it #WrestleMania @WWE @SoFiStadium pic.twitter.com/IYJDoWsRPL — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 26, 2023