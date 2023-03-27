3/26/23 WWE house show results from Denver, CO

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Chelsea Green

– Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes : Ridge Holland and Butch d GUNTHER and The Imperium : Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

– Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Charlotte Flair (c) d Sonya DeVille / Liv Morgan

– Asuka and Michin ( Mia Yim ) d Damage Control : Io Sky and Dakota Kai ( w/ Bayley )

– MIZ TV: The Miz with Bobby Lashley. WWE U.S. Champion Austin Theory interrupts, and WWE official Adam Pearce orders a triple-threat match for the title.

– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) defeated Bobby Lashley / The Miz

– Main Event : Cody Rhodes / Braun Strowman / Ricochet defeated Jimmy and Jey Uso / Solo Sikoa

