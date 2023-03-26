WWE bringing Gangrel to Los Angeles for probable Mania appearance

PWInsider.com is reporting through its Elite service that Gangrel has been booked for Los Angeles to be part of WrestleMania and the Hell In A Cell match between Edge and Finn Balor.

Edge and Balor are inching closer to transform into Brood Edge and Demon Balor for their cage match, something which already has been hinted on WWE television. Edge and Gangrel obviously share a big history in WWE along with Christian, together forming The Brood in 1998.

The 54-year-old Gangrel last appeared on television last year, but with All Elite Wrestling when The Young Bucks turned on him during an episode of Rampage. He was eventually rescued by The Hardy Boyz.